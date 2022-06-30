Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro released with Snapdragon 778G, rugged build and removable battery

After many leaks, Samsung Germany has finally made the new Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro official. The smartphone was listed on the company’s official website, and it is the Korean brand’s first robust smartphone to feature a 5G connection.

Starting with the display, we have a 6.6-inch PLS-LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the device has thicker edges and a teardrop notch to accommodate the 13 MP front camera.

Under the hood, the new Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro features the Snapdragon 778G chipset. It works together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and the consumer can still expand the memory with a MicroSD card.

See the design of the rugged smartphone below: