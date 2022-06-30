Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro released with Snapdragon 778G, rugged build and removable battery

After many leaks, Samsung Germany has finally made the new Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro official. The smartphone was listed on the company’s official website, and it is the Korean brand’s first robust smartphone to feature a 5G connection.
Starting with the display, we have a 6.6-inch PLS-LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the device has thicker edges and a teardrop notch to accommodate the 13 MP front camera.
Under the hood, the new Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro features the Snapdragon 778G chipset. It works together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and the consumer can still expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
See the design of the rugged smartphone below:
In search of delivering good photos, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro has a 50 MP rear main camera (f/1.8), while the ultrawide lens is 8 MP (f/2.2). In addition, there is a dual LED outside the small module.
The smartphone has 5G connection, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Plus, since we’re talking about a rugged phone, it comes out of the box with IP68 certification against water and for drops it’s built to US military standard 810H.
To the delight of many users, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro has a removable battery. The unit has a capacity of 4,050 mAh and supports 15W fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under One UI 4.1.
The rugged smartphone also has the XCover button so that the user can customize it, while it even features Samsung DeX mode via USB connection.
technical specifications
- 6.6-inch PLS-LCD display with FHD+ resolution
- Drop notch display and 120 Hz rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Platform
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 13 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8)
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2)
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68, IP69K, Samsung DeX
- Removable 4,050mAh battery with 15W charging
- Android 12 running under One UI 4.1
price and availability
For now, although it is already available on the official website of the manufacturer, the new Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro has not yet had its official price revealed.
Anyway, sources indicate that this device should cost on average 600 euros, something around R$3,330 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
What do you think of the new Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.