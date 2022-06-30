Galhardo at Fortaleza: meeting at Marcelo Paz’s house was crucial for hiring | Lucas Mota

Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Forward Thiago Galhardo celebrates a goal in the Internacional x Olimpia game, in Beira-Rio, for the 2021 Copa Libertadores

the passage of Thiago Galhardo by Fortaleza, taking advantage of the last days of vacation, almost a week ago, was marked by a crucial meeting for the agreement with Tricolor do Pici. The column found that the player went to the president of Leão’s house, Marcelo Pazwho made the invitation by telephone, before the negotiation took place.

At the meeting at the director’s residence, the coach was also present. Juan Pablo Vojvoda and the second vice president of Fortaleza, Alex Santiago. On that day, the group talked about the routine at the club, the positioning of the attacking midfielder on the field and the readaptation to Brazilian football, but there was no official proposal.

The meeting served to bring club and player closer. Confident with the contact with Galhardo, the tricolor board presented a proposal and advanced in negotiations with the athlete’s staff and Internacional.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder did not want to remain at Colorado, a club with which he has a contract until the end of December 2022, and was interested in a long contract. The agreement with Fortaleza involves the loan until the end of the year plus a pre-contract signed to be a permanent player for the Pici team from 2023.

After ending his loan contract with Celta de Vigo, Galhardo aroused interests from other Brazilian football clubs, including Ceará itself. The attacking midfielder even received proposals from other teams, but negotiations did not progress.

HIRING SURPRISES

Galhardo’s arrival at Fortaleza is considered “surprising” due to the athlete’s proximity to rival Ceará. In recent weeks, the attacking midfielder even had dinner with Robinson de Castro, president of Alvinegro, in Belo Horizonte.

“He accepted our proposal, knows the city, understands the reality of the club, knows how serious we are in fulfilling commitments and we believe that he really comes to reinforce the squad, it’s not just a signing, it’s not just another name, but a player who has the technical quality, history and personality to get here and show all the talent he has and help us in disputes in competitions this year”, said Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza, about the hiring of Thiago Galhardo, to the website club official.







