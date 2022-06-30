Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke no longer wants to play Daenerys

Recently, in an interview with BBCEmilia Clarke assured that she is no longer interested in playing Daenerys Targaryen in future productions linked to the universe of game of Thrones. According to her, the story of the character, in her view, is already over. The actress was asked about joining the cast of the project that Kit Harrington proposed to HBO in recent weeks. “No [irei participar]I think I’m done,” Clarke said.

Although it seems creatively disconnected from game of Thronesin the same interview, the actress stated that she remains very anxious to watch House of the Dragon, the production’s next spin-off, which has a premiere date set for August 21 this year. “I’m going to watch this as a new viewer and because it’s a billion years before our show. So it’s going to look different.”

In House of the Dragonthe episodes will explore more details about House Targaryen, which became well known among the kingdoms of Westeros for its involvement with mystical beings, among them, the mighty dragons.

In the original series, Daenerys Targaryen, the mother of dragons, had a development fraught with controversy, including a melancholy and brutal ending.

(HBO/Playback)Source: HBO

Emilia Clarke will make her MCU debut soon

Apparently, Emilia Clarke wants to try other possibilities in her acting career. It is worth noting that she was cast to live one of the central characters of the series. Secret Invasion (Secret Invasionin the original), from Marvel, which is expected to debut directly on Disney+ in 2023.

The production focuses on an important alien race, known as the Skrull, who for years infiltrated Earth with their shapeshifting ability. In addition to Clarke, the cast will still be possible to find Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle.

In addition to this project, according to its page on Internet Movie Database (IMDb), there are other credits awaiting release. in animation The Amazing Maurice, for example, the actress lent her voice to the character Malicia. It is also worth mentioning his participation in two other films.

the first of them, The Pod Generation is currently being filmed by filmmaker Sophie Barthes and is also scheduled to premiere in 2023. McCarthyby Václav Marhoul, is in the pre-production process, and few details have been revealed so far.

What did you think of Emilia Clarke’s statements?