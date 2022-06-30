Globo will show the film Welcome to Life

Globo will screen at the Afternoon Session this Thursday (30th) the film Welcome to Life. Released in 2012, the film stars Elizabeth Banks, Barbara Eve Harris, Chris Pine, Jon Favreau, Michelle Pfeiffer, Olivia Wilde. Directed by Alex Kurtzman. The feature film will air after O Cravo e a Rosa.

Sam Harper (Chris Pine), a struggling corporate trader in New York City, may have violated federal law and faces a possible Federal Trade Commission investigation. Sam’s boss (Jon Favreau) encourages him to bribe federal officials. Returning home, Sam’s girlfriend Hannah (Olivia Wilde) informs him that his estranged father Jerry has died. Sam and Hannah fly to Los Angeles, where he has a tense encounter with his mother, Lillian (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Jerry’s lawyer and friend (Philip Baker Hall) tells Sam he won’t inherit any money. The lawyer hands him a shaving kit containing $150,000 in cash and a note stipulating that the money be turned over to Josh Davis (Michael Hall D’Addario). Josh is a troubled 11-year-old boy whose waitress mother, Frankie Davis (Elizabeth Banks), is a recovering alcoholic. Sam secretly follows Frankie to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. He discovers that she is Jerry’s illegitimate daughter, becoming Frankie’s paternal half-sister Sam, and her nephew Josh. When Sam tells Hannah he intends to keep the money, a disgusted Hannah returns to New York.

Sam introduces himself to Frankie as a fellow visiting alcoholic and soon becomes involved in their lives, gradually getting closer. He finds out that Jerry used to visit Frankie and her mother on Sundays, and that Frankie never met her father’s wife and child. Meanwhile, Sam broods over his deepening legal problems. Frankie doesn’t want Sam around Josh anymore because he fears he will return to New York, making Josh upset. Sam decides to leave, but returns to pick up Josh from school. Later, Frankie calls Sam, saying that Josh has been in a fight.