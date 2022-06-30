Gmail starts adopting a new look with integrated Meet and Spaces as a standard – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

the look of Gmail will change for all users soon. Since last Tuesday (28), Google started releasing the new design of the email platform as standard. Focusing on the integration between Mail, Chat, Spaces and Meet, the updated interface should take effect definitively by the end of July.

Gmail (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

In February, Google released the new look of Gmail for personal accounts, but the layout was in the testing phase and needed to be activated by users. Anyone who didn’t want to try the integrated interface could choose to stick with the old design.

Now, Google is getting ready to redesign Gmail permanently. On the official Google Workspace blog, the company announced that a portion of users will now see the platform’s new interface as standard. However, there will still be an option to reverse the layout at any time.

Implementation began on June 28 and is expected to last for more than 15 days. After this period, the company intends to retire the current look of Gmail, making room for the new functions of the service.

New Gmail integrates Google Workspace apps

The idea of ​​the new Gmail layout is to offer a integrated view of Google Workspace apps such as Mail, Chat, Spaces and Meet. In the image below, you can see that the services are located in a sidebar in the left corner of the screen.

New Gmail layout (Image: Disclosure/Google)

That way, you don’t have to change tabs or windows to access other Google Workspace platforms. At notification bubbles will also be visible on top of their respective applications, keeping the information concentrated in a single browser tab.

In the future, Google still intends to unify the search tool to show results in all apps at the same time. If the user does not want to use the other Google Workspace platforms, it will be possible to remove all services and keep only Gmail.

For now, the new gmail layout is available to users of personal Google accounts as well as Google Workspace, with the exception of the Google Workspace Essentials plan.

Google has promised to release the redesign by the end of June. However, as the news is still in the testing phase, the premiere should be postponed for a while longer.

