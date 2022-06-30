Godzilla vs Kong | Sequel gets release date

Warner Bros. announced that the Godzilla vs Kong movie sequel will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, three years after the first movie.

As previously announced, The Director of Godzilla vs KongAdam Wingard will return for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) in the lead role.

the production of Godzilla vs. kong 2 was supposed to start this summer in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems to be on track with the expected production schedule.

In an age where monsters roam the Earth, humanity fights for its survival when Godzilla and Kong come on a collision course. The two greatest forces of nature will fight a spectacular battle that will decide the future of the planet. And when Monarch embarks on a secret mission to discover the origins of these two titans, a conspiracy begins to have them exterminated, and this time, for good.

The cast of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ brings Alexander Skarsgard (The Legend of Tarzan), Rebecca Hall (Dangerous attraction), Eiza Gonzalez (In Escape Rhythm), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla II), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla II), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).