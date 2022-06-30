Grêmio Council approves joining the Brazilian Football League | Guild

The Deliberative Council of Grêmio approved, on Wednesday night, the adhesion of the gaucho club to the Brazilian Football League, Libra. The vote took place in an extraordinary meeting at the Arena.

President Romildo Bolzan Júnior attended the meeting in the company of the CEO, Carlos Amodeo, and made a presentation on the current scenario of the collective movements of Brazilian clubs and stated that the membership aims to ensure a solid environment for collective negotiation of broadcasting rights.

Grêmio had disagreements about how the divisions of the clubs will occur, but chose to work the alternatives already within the group. Recently, Tricolor had published its intention to join Libra.

President Romildo Bolzan at a meeting of the Deliberative Council — Photo: Márcio Neves/Grêmio

The impasse between the blocks has dragged on for weeks. After the creation of Libra, the clubs that did not sign formed a second block around the already created Forte Futebol movement, under the informal leadership of Fluminense and Athletico-PR. The permanence of clubs such as Atlético-MG – which acted at various times as a mediator between the two groups – and Internacional made it possible to formalize a second league.

  1. Botafogo
  2. Bragantino
  3. cruise
  4. Corinthians
  5. Flamengo
  6. Guild
  7. Guarani
  8. Ituano
  9. Novorizontino
  10. palm trees
  11. black Bridge
  12. saints
  13. Sao Paulo
  14. Vasco

Members of Liga Forte Futebol Brasil:

  1. America-MG
  2. Atlético-MG
  3. Atlético-GO
  4. Atletico-PR
  5. Hawaii
  6. brusque
  7. Ceará
  8. Chapecoense
  9. coritiba
  10. CRB
  11. Criciúma
  12. CSA
  13. cuiabá
  14. Fluminense
  15. Strength
  16. Goiás
  17. International
  18. Youth
  19. Londoner
  20. Nautical
  21. factory worker
  22. Sampaio Côrrea
  23. sport
  24. tombense
  25. new village

