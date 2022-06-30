Grey’s Anatomy | Actress comments on possible return of Addison Montgomery

It seems the fans of Grey’s Anatomy there will be more Addison Montgomery in the future. In a new interview, Kate Walshwho plays the obstetrician, revealed that there is a possibility that her character will return to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, although her return is not 100% set.

“There is a possibility. I don’t know what I would do. We’ve been talking a little bit about the possibility of going back to something, but I still don’t know…”the actress told CheatSheet (via ScreenRant). “I just know there’s going to be huge things, there’s a lot in store for next season, a lot of changes and a lot of new beginnings, with different places to go.”

If realized, the actress will return to the series shortly after making an appearance in Season 18, providing an interaction and closure between Addison and Meredith Gray following the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in season 11. The character also had a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy entitled Private Practicecompleted in 2013.

Started in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy follows the routine of a group of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Created by Shonda Rhimesthe series has run for over 360 episodes and stars Ellen Pompeo.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+.

