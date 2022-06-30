How to identify if a message you received is a scam | apps

Scams applied by cell phone have become increasingly frequent, which requires greater attention when checking information received. SMS and messenger apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, are the main channels used by cybercriminals, who manage to circumvent anti-spam technologies to make victims across the country. Appealing messages, false promotions and job offers are the main baits used, and all it takes is one touch to have the phone cloned and suffer losses. To stay safe, here’s how to identify phishing attempts on Android and iPhone (iOS).

1 out of 3 Criminals use fake apps and web pages to carry out scams; know how to identify suspicious messages and avoid being a victim of fraud — Photo: Disclosure/Pexels Criminals use fake apps and web pages to carry out scams; know how to identify suspicious messages and avoid being a victim of fraud — Photo: Disclosure/Pexels

What is “Smishing” and how does it work/what is it for?

The expression “smishing” is a combination of “SMS” (Short Message Service) and “phishing”, and gives name to the scams applied via cell phone by cybercriminals. attempt to make users trust the submitted content.

In the body of the message, the user is tricked into opening a malicious link, which will redirect him to a fake page. There, personal information is usually requested – such as full name, CPF and bank details, for example – which, if filled in, can facilitate the theft of sensitive data.

The content of these messages usually catches the attention of users, especially because they present a “sense of urgency”. In this sense, most of the time, scams use unmissable proposals as bait, such as sweepstakes, promotions, job opportunities and ways to make quick money. Once in possession of the information, criminals can access and use the user’s credit card, hack accounts and even sell data on the dark web to other hackers.

How to identify if you received one?

Currently, there are several types of fraud in circulation, such as the “Pix scam” and the part-time job offer. To avoid problems, there are a few ways to identify mobile scam messages. A tip that can work is to always be suspicious of any message sent by an unknown sender or a landline number, for example.

Furthermore, most malicious links are shortened to hide the actual content of the page, which also makes it easier to identify the “smishing”. In this sense, the use of URL checkers can be a good solution to detect these sites, such as PSafe (https://www.psafe.com/dfndr-lab/pt-br/).

2 of 3 Smishing: Fake SMS uses name of Caixa Econômica Federal in message with malicious link — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Smishing: fake SMS uses the name of Caixa Econômica Federal in a message with a malicious link — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

It is worth mentioning that even if the origin of the message or link is from a known company or institution, it is important not to pass on personal data, such as documents, address and login credentials without being sure. Still, it is worth checking the official pages and networks of the organizations to verify the content.

Another way to discover fraud attempts is to be aware of the content of messages, as changes are often made that go unnoticed. For example, to circumvent Anti-Spam technologies, criminals often change the letter “O” to 0 (zero), or replace the space between words with other characters, such as underscore (_) or asterisk.

How to prevent them from appearing again?

Users should always block the number and report messages from unknown senders and/or with spam content. Installing an antivirus and inserting two-step verification into messengers are also fundamental security measures to avoid receiving this type of scam on your smartphone. 3 out of 3 Smishing scams can be sent via SMS, messenger apps and even email; see how to prevent yourself — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images

Smishing scams can be sent via SMS, messenger apps and even email; see how to prevent yourself — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images with information from

with information from

MakeUseOf