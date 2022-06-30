Huge! RTX 4090 and 4090 Ti can occupy 3 case ports

Leaked images show that future graphics cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and 4090 Ti will be huge! The images were taken by leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead. They show that video cards take up 3 spaces in the case. And we’re talking about the version Founders Edition, which is used as a basis for the other manufacturers. The size of GPUs is due to a more robust cooling system.

Both the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti are the same size as the RTX 3090 Ti, which also takes up 3 case ports. Both cards will have 3 fans on the cooler, which helps to dissipate more heat generated by the graphics chip.

And, apparently, these two boards will not be the only ones to occupy 3 grids in the case. O leaker kopite7kimi, which is also well-known among hardware enthusiasts, revealed that the RTX 4080 card will also be similar in size to the RTX 3090 Ti. See the photos below:

If you follow the video card market, you know that the version Founders Edition it is usually just a base for other manufacturers to mount their boards. And, generally, brands like Gigabyte, ASUS, Galax, EVGA and others tend to release their versions with more robustness.

That is, with more fans, more heatpipes and more aggressive clocks. So, will we have versions of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti occupying 4 or 5 grids of the case? I think it’s unlikely.

Excessive energy consumption

The exaggeration is not only found in size. Everything indicates that the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti video cards will consume between 450 and 600 watts! That’s a lot! To give you an idea, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti cards, which are already very powerful, consume between 350 and 450 watts.

Rumors also say that these cards won’t be released between August and September, as usual. They can reach the market only in October, along with the RTX 4080, The RTX 4070, in turn, should arrive even later, only in November.

