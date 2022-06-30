Hugh Grant as Zeus in Netflix’s New Series About Greek Mythology Rolling Stone

THE Netflix is developing a new historical series! chaos will tackle a contemporary, bold and dark take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld. The information is from deadline.

Hugh Grant (A place called Notting Hill) will embody the almighty Zeus in a different version of the King of Olympus. Clinging to his power and privilege, the King is desperate to spot the first sign of old age – a wrinkle on his forehead – and, convinced that he will soon lose the throne, begins to turn the lives of his brothers and sisters around.

One of them is hadesthe god of the underworld, who will be interpreted by David Thewlis. Already Poseidonthe god of the seas, will gain the face of Cliff Curtis. the god of wine Dionysus will be embodied by Nabhaan Rizwan.

Janet McTeer will be the wife of Zeus, Ivy. To add to the cast list, we have Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad and Aurora Perrineau as a group of mortals who may be responsible for Zeus’ downfall.

The series’ script is Charlie Covell and Georgi Banks-Davies will be responsible for the direction, while Runyararo Mapfumo, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry and Nina Lederman will be part of the executive production team.

“Abandon everything you think you might know about Greek myths, because Charlie’s re-imagining of the inner workings of Mount Olympus is completely unexpected and infinitely brilliant,” exclaimed the production director.

There is still no release date set for chaos get to the catalog of Netflix.