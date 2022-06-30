Icebergify: how to chart the most listened to artists on Spotify

It is possible that you have seen in recent days an image of an Iceberg with names of bands and artists scattered across it in feeds of social networks.

Well, the image is the result of the icebergify. This is a new feature available for free on the internet that allows Spotify users to discover through an ice block chart which are the most played artists on their music platform account (via Mashable).

The new viral tool comes after the pie chart that publicizes your taste in music and which has also become a trend on social media.

Icebergify collects data from its top 50 artists present on their short, medium and long term playback trends. So your chart can feature artists you haven’t heard in a few months and also bands you’ve just started listening to.

After analyzing your account data in the final image, the most popular artists appear at the top of the ice floe while the less popular and more connected to the underground are at the bottom of the iceberg.

How to create your Spotify iceberg chart?

If you were curious to know what would be the result of your Spotify iceberg, just access the official website of the tool by clicking on this link and enter your Login of the platform.

It is worth mentioning that Icebergify is an unofficial service of the giant streaming platform and requires authorization to access the Spotify account and create the chart.

We are not responsible for Spotify sharing data with the app.

