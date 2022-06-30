Iguazu Falls is elected the seventh favorite attraction on the planet

Iguaçu Falls was elected among the “Top attractions in the World” by Travelers’ Choice 2022 – Best of the Best, from TripAdvisor. It ranks seventh overall. Visitor ratings on the platform also ensured first place in South America, surpassing Machu Picchu in Peru.

The largest set of waterfalls in the world, located in the Iguaçu National Park, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), on the border between Brazil and Argentina, has been on TripAdvisor for years and has been a world favorite among travelers. This time, in 2022, the attraction won its best position in the world ranking of the platform.

According to TripAdvisor, the survey “takes into account the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from travelers for experiences, tours, activities and attractions around the world over a period of one year. It is the highest recognition given to establishments that are among the best of the best.”

The 275 falls with different heights, reaching over 80 meters, enchant tourists. Among the highlights among visitors, the best evaluations are the bathing in nature on the park’s trails and walkways, the helicopter overflight, accommodation at the Hotel das Cataratas and the adventure with the boats.

Check out the full list:

1. Sagrada Familia Church in Barcelona (Spain)

2. Colosseum in Rome (Italy)

3. Empire State Building in New York (USA)

4. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

5. Gallerie Degli Uffizi, in Florence (Italy)

6. Plaza de España, in Seville (Spain)

7. Iguaçu Falls, in Foz do Iguaçu (Brazil)

8. The Roman Baths, in Bath (UK)

9. Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs (USA)

10. Trevi Fountain, in Rome (Italy)