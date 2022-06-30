Instagram crashed? Users report problems since Tuesday









O Instagram dropped for several users this Tuesday, 28, and reports of instability follow this Wednesday, 29.

The service was down for both Android and iPhone (iOS) apps. The instability prevents updating the news feed, making new posts in Reels and Stories, and sending messages (DMs).

Instability started during the day

As you can see from the complaints graph in the DownDetector, a website that monitors the operation of the main online services, Instagram began to have problems in the early morning. The reports intensified until reaching a peak around 7pm.





Problems with Instagram according to DownDetector Photo: Reproduction / DownDetector / Tecnoblog

The heat map of DownDetector also shows that instability does not only affect Brazil — there are sources of complaints in countries such as Argentina, Germany and the United States. In national territory, the cities that have the highest number of reports about the problem are: Fortaleza, Brasília, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Porto Alegre.





Heatmap shows reports of Instagram issues by region Photo: Reproduction / DownDetector / Tecnoblog

In social networks, users report difficulty making posts:

“I’ve been unable to use my account since 2 pm, the SMS code doesn’t arrive”

“Instagram crashed, my screen is all black, when I enter, a button doesn’t appear, NOTHING and it still said that I was disconnected”

“I can’t get into absolutely ANYTHING in the app. White screen.”

Other Meta products, such as WhatsApp and the main Facebook application, appear to be working normally.

wanted by technoblog, Instagram has not yet commented on the problems that affect the social network this Tuesday. This article may be updated later to include a company position.