Inter file with Conmebol for disallowed goal against Colo-Colo after VAR analysis | International

Admin 16 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

+ Moledo has poll to return to Panathinaikos

Already behind the score by the difference in which the match ended, Colorado came to discount the Monumental David Arellano on Tuesday night. In the 42nd minute of the second half, Moisés crossed, the ball passed through the area and reached Estêvão, who kicked with the first shot to reduce it.

But referee Patricio Loustau, before allowing the game to resume, received a statement from video referee German Delfino that at the origin of the play the ball had hit Edenilson’s arm. After reviewing, the referee understood that there was a touch on the Colorado captain’s hand and invalidated the goal.

See the video referee’s assessment of the bid:

Inter alleges that the audio presented by Conmebol describes an episode that was not characterized. Gauchos understand that the ball hit the Colorado captain’s leg before hitting his arm, and not the other way around.

With the defeat in the first game, Inter need to defeat the Chileans by three goals difference in normal time or two goals difference to take the decision of the spot in the quarters to the penalty shootout. The return clash between Colorado and Colo-Colo will be played on Tuesday, at 21:30, in Beira-Rio.

Edenilson touched the ball that was the origin of Estêvão’s goal with his hand — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

+ Watch: all about Inter on ge and on TV

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Palmeiras wins Cerro Porteño away with two goals from Rony and sets foot in the quarterfinals

Abel Ferreira’s team didn’t have a good first half, but got a great result in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved