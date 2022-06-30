James Bond. Filming of the next ‘007’ won’t start until 2025

the next movie from James Bondwhich will feature a new actor in the role of the most famous spy in cinema, after the departure of Daniel Craig, is still a distant future. Second Barbara Broccoliproducer of the successful franchise 007, recordings should only start in 2025.

In an interview with Deadline, Broccoli explains the delay with the casting to the new Bond, a total reinvention of the character is planned. “We are working to find out the direction of the character. We are reinventing who he is and that takes time.”says the producer.

Barbara Broccoli also guarantees that “Nobody is in the race”, when faced with the set of names that have been spoken for the role. The list includes actors such as Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Jacob Elordi or Idris Elba, which has been the most supported name by fans. For this reason, there is still no script for the next project, as it will be designed based on the choice of casting.

In addition to the lack of an actor for the lead role, no director has yet been announced to helm the next project. Cary Joji Fukunaga, responsible for No Time to Dieone of the films 007 most praised in recent years, it has been the subject of some controversy, so it is not certain that it will continue to carry out the franchise’s projects.

See too

Also remember that, by 2025, we will have a reality show inspired by 007, created by amazon and promoted as a “James Bond Around the World”. In addition, a game around the character is being planned, with the studio IO Interactive working on a trilogy, which is still at an early stage. According to studio spokespersons, there will be no known adventures of the spy in this game, instead creating a version of its own. James Bondwith a totally original story.

Also read: ‘Succession’. Season four has ten episodes confirmed and is already being filmed