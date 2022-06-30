João Pedro leaves Corinthians | Corinthians

This Thursday, João Pedro’s loan to Corinthians ends. The end of the relationship will be published in the CBF’s IDB (Daily Informative Bulletin).

With that, the right-back now awaits the definition of his future. He has a contract with Porto, from Portugal, until June 2023.

The 25-year-old player leaves Timão with just eight games played. João arrived at Corinthians in September 2021, but could not find space in the starting lineup.

Read too:

+ Away, under-20 duo can now sign with another club

+ Luan must complete 20 games without being related

Of these matches, four were as a starter. His last appointment with Corinthians was last Tuesday, in the 0-0 draw against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, when he played in Fagner’s place in the second stage.

1 of 2 João Pedro, Corinthians right-back — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians João Pedro, Corinthians right-back — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

The current season was not good for João Pedro. With Sylvinho, the coach who started the year, there were two games. With Vítor Pereira, five more.

In the second under the command of the new coach, the right-back did not leave a good impression in the defeat to Always Ready, away from home, in the Libertadores group stage.

+ Read more Corinthians news

Then, against Botafogo, his performance improved, but he was unable to occupy the space left by Fagner, injured at the time. The newly-hired Rafael Ramos was the one who stood out the most.

The player, who had already been informed by Corinthians that he would not stay at the club, ends his time at Corinthians with 381 minutes on the field.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!