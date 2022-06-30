July 2022: Movies and series premieres on Netflix

July begins and with the month new series and movies arrive Netflix to enjoy in the summer.

An acclaimed film since it hit the big screen in 2014, both for its production and its script, as well as for the participation of Eddie Redmayne. The theory of everything which tells the story of scientist Stephen Hawking and the struggle he experienced when he was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

For those who like action classics, it also comes to the platform Lara Croft Tomb Raider which in 2001 starred Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Gerard Butler and Jon Voight. the tape had redo in 2017, which was met with slightly less enthusiasm by the public.

For those who are waiting for the news of the cinema, Netflix will release the film almost at the end of the month. the gray man directed by the Russo brothers and starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, who make this action thriller a must-see.

For those who got addicted to the first part of the last season of Weird stuff from the 1st of July you will be able to see volume 2 with the end of the story of Eleven and the rest of her friends related to Up Side Down.

Another of the youth series that has its continuation is Z controlwhich in season 3 will narrate what happens to the group of young people after Susana’s death, when they make a pact to keep the secret until the “todostussecretos” account is reactivated and puts their future at risk.

A Spanish miniseries that promises not to be able to get out of the chair

If you are a fan of suspense and Spanish productions, don’t miss the arrival of the longest nightan action thriller that combines a serial killer, a psychiatric prison and an operation that will last only 6 hours.

For lovers of documentary series, the most interesting titles coming to the platform in July are the girl in the photo, how to change your mindsHimon Peres: The Nobel Prize Winner Who Couldn’t Stop Dreaming, Street food: EE. UU., The most hated man on the internetamong other titles.