Kate Winslet in Confidence – HBO Limited Series

Kate Winslet And HBO is reprising another Emmy bait project.

Actress – who previously held the title east city mare And the Pierce Mildred For Premium Cable – Star Connected & Executive Limited Series Trust inwhich is in development at HBO, for The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama, based on the novel by Hernan Diaz, follows a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his life and is disturbed by the way he and his wife are portrayed. He hires a secretary to write a memoir in hopes of settling things. However, she realizes that he is trying to rewrite history and his wife’s position in it.

*Michaela Coyle (can destroy you), João Turturro (cutand Paulo DanoEscape in DannemoraJoin Prime Video Mr. AND MRS. SMITH Series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine diverse reports. There are no details available about the trio’s roles.

* chucky He bugged Lachlan Watson (Sabrina’s chilling adventures) to play Glen/Glenda in Season 2, Pride reports. The genderless character first appeared in the fifth film in the franchise, Chuck seeds.

* The Fourth Book of the Force: The Force The second season added Carmella Zompadu (Chicago Police Department), Miriam A. Hey man (chi), Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (queen of the south) and Adrienne Walker as a series regular, for diverse.

* Will welcome NBA champion Stephen Curry ESPYS 2022airs Wednesday, July 20 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ABC.

* yellowstoneTaylor Sheridan takes over as show director for the upcoming Paramount series + lionessStarring Zoe Saldana, sister site diverse reports. Sheridan was previously the series creator and executive producer. lioness; He will remain as a model and EP yellowstone Like that.

* Freeform released a trailer for good problem Season 4B, premieres Thursday, July 7:

