Leak reveals ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and future of the team

After we kill a little of their homesickness in Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to be the close of the MCU family trilogy. Not only the end of the trilogy, but already confirmed as the LAST time we will see this lineup of the team in theaters.

Director James Gunn has already confirmed his farewell after the film, as well as part of the actors signal the same. Which leaves fans worried and anticipating that we will have many DEATH in the movie, or at least each one going their own way.

Anticipating even more this dramatic finale that will make a lot of marvete cry, here’s an insider rumor greatphase which may have revealed the THE END of the movie. Just like the Guardians’ future in the MCU.

“Star-Lord and Cosmo (the dog) will start building a new team at the end of Vol. 3 of a revamped, high-tech Nowhere. Adam Warlock is on that team, as is Phyla Vell played by Daniela Melchior.”

That is, if this rumor is true, we can already have an idea of ​​what the next lineup of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU will be.

In addition to the most important guarantee: that we will still have the team in some form or another. Now it remains for us to know more information about Gamora, Mantis, Drax, Rocket and Groot!

As we pray for them,

Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they return in Thor 4!

Just before we move on to more information and other MCU trivia… YES! We had the opportunity to be one of the first portals in Brazil to watch Thor: Love and Thunder!

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

