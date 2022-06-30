Leaked Avengers Video Shows Captain Marvel and Captain America Meeting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise in Hollywood history, and the films from Avengers ended up becoming the flagship of all this success.

Avengers: Endgame, for example, ended up becoming the biggest box office in history. At least for a while, after all avatar ended up being re-released in China, with a result enough to surpass the numbers of the Marvel movie.

The studio is currently preparing the way for avengers 5the team’s next film that, despite not having a release date released by Marvel itself, everything leads to believe that it will only hit theaters in 2026.

But before that, the Avengers return for a never-before-seen adventure, where the heroes will once again face the villain Ultron. But this new team project is totally different from what you, the reader, might be imagining.

On the Disney cruise, the traction called “worlds of marvel“, an experience where guests will be part of an Avengers mission while watching scenes of the heroes produced exclusively for the attraction.

Excerpts from the short, called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, are falling on the internet. The one below, for example, features a meeting between Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Captain America (Anthony Mackie), in addition to the participation of Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan). Check out:

OUTBREAK! Captain Marvel, Captain America, #MsMarvel and Vespa together in ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’⚡️ Simply Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie and Iman Vellani interacting 🫂 pic.twitter.com/6iy3aobX8Z — Marvel Nation (@nacaomarveI) June 29, 2022

Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

