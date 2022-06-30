Lindsay Lohan Speculates Her Characters’ Fate, From Mean Girls to Operation Cupid Rolling Stone

With Mean Girls and Operation Cupid, Lindsay Lohan marked generations in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Lindsay Lohan starred in children’s and teenagers’ films that marked an era, including Mean Girls (2004), in which he interpreted Cady Heronand Cupid operation (1998), in which he was responsible for living the twins Hallie Parker and Annie James. It is worth remembering how both features did not have sequels with the original cast.

During a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lohan speculated on the iconic characters would be today. “I think they switched [de identidade]. Then Hallie is in London as a parental counselor, and annie is in California managing a vineyard,” said the artist about the sisters of Cupid operation.

+++READ MORE: Freaky Friday: Jamie Lee Curtis recalls friendship with Lindsay Lohan: ‘Great talent’

On the other hand, Lindsay Lohan suspect like Cady Heronprotagonist of Mean Girls“is definitely back in Africa responsible for building homes for orphaned gorillas for sure. Obviously.”

Cupid operation follows an 11-year-old girl, who meets her twin sister who lives in California, and together they plan to reconcile their divorced parents. In the very first mission, they find themselves in a complicated mission: trying to stop a woman with ulterior motives who tries to win over her father.

+++READ MORE: Titanic: Lindsay Lohan lost role in film for unusual reason; understand

The synopsis of Mean Girls says: “The teenager Cady Heron was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs in the United States, Cady begins attending public school and receives a quick introduction to the popularity laws that divide his peers. Unintentionally, she ends up in the middle of an elite group of students dubbed ‘the mighty ones.'”

Why Lindsay Lohan Wanted to Play Regina George in Mean Girls?

Lindsay Lohan admitted to wanting to play the villain Regina George instead of the young lady Cady Heron in Mean Girls (2004). The actress who plays the protagonist of the classic teen comedy film commented on in an interview with Vogue.

+++READ MORE: 5 facts about Mean Girls: Lindsay Lohan as Regina George, original title and more [LISTA]

Lohan shared about initially wanting to live the role of Rachel McAdams: “I wanted to interpret Reginabecause I had just done Freaky Friday, and wanted to play a very normal girl. She wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again.”

However, they managed to convince the actress of the role: “Mark Watersthe director, insisted that I play Cadylike this [a atriz e roteirista] Tina [Fey]. They were like, ‘No, no, you’re adorable, you have to play Cady.’ She was so eager to deal with this transition from ‘Okay, let’s get to the beautiful part of Cady.’ [Meninas Malvadas] It’s such a lovely movie.”

+++READ MORE: 5 Lindsay Lohan movies that marked the 2000s: Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and more [LISTA]

Lohan also confessed to being excited about “wearing skirts and just dressing more feminine” in the film, but was relieved when she can wear more casual clothes when filming the scenes early in production.

The star joked that the costume made her co-stars – who were required to wear skirts and high heels to play the characters – jealous: “I was able to relax and be calm, and everyone was jealous because I wore sneakers every day, but they couldn’t.”

+++READ MORE: The Death and Life of Charlie: Lindsay Lohan lost role in the film for controversial reasons; understand