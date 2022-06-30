The recent news that a Google engineer was removed from the company after believing that an artificial intelligence had gained consciousness brings up an interesting discussion: is it possible to reach this conclusion just by talking to this AI?

Engineer Blake Lemoine said he concluded that artificial intelligence developed a consciousness of its own precisely by dialoguing with it. “I know a person when I talk to one. It doesn’t matter if he has a brain in his head, or if he has billions of lines of code,” Lemoine told the Washington Post.

Linguists Kyle Mahowald and Anna A. Ivanova are among several experts who have questioned Blake’s understanding. Mahowald, an assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Texas, and Ivanova, a PhD candidate in cognitive and brain science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, explained the reasons for their skepticism in text for The Conversation. Below is a summary of what they believe may have happened.

Talking is not feeling

By reading the sentence you are reading now, you will deduce that it was written by a human, not a robot – and you will be right. However, it is precisely the custom of talking to humans and not machines that can lead us to be scared if a machine learns to respond exactly like a human.

This leads us to conclude that if an artificial intelligence sounds like a human, it must think and feel things like a human. But according to Mahowald and Ivanova, Google’s conversational AI, dubbed LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Applications) is just the most sophisticated version of models for language generation, which have been around since the 1990s. 1950.

These models (called “n-gram”) count the occurrence of certain phrases and use them to try to guess, by statistical and probability means, which words should be used in each context. So, for example, the construction “cheese with guava” is more common than “cheese with pineapple”. Therefore, the machine will probably use the first instead of employing the second. But it doesn’t mean that she knows how to taste cheese with guava, or with pineapple – just that she can talk about it.

Technological evolution

It is clear that LaMDA and current models are much more advanced than the old “n-gram”. According to the researchers, being trained on the internet gives them a much larger context of phrases, words and expressions to learn how to use them. Furthermore, they are able to understand the relationship between words that are far apart, not just the words that come directly before or after them.

Finally, they are fine-tuned by a large number of internal “buttons” – so many that it is difficult even for the engineers who design them to understand why they generate one string of words rather than another.

However, the goal of conversational AIs, linguists assure, remains the same: to predict which word is most likely to be next in a sentence construction. Thus, they articulate phrases that, being so articulate and so “human”, deceive us and lead us to believe that they are real people on the other side of the conversation.

Catching AI on the Leap

Using a linguistic model similar to Google’s, the GPT-3, the researchers asked the AI ​​to complete the phrase “peanut butter and pineapple”. Her response was, in Portuguese translation: “Peanut butter and pineapple are a great combination. The sweet and savory taste of peanut butter and pineapple complement each other perfectly.”

But AI has never tried either peanut butter or pineapple to express that thought. She just processed all the texts that exist on the internet about these ingredients and created a new text from that.

So, the researchers decided to ask the AI ​​to complete another sentence: “Peanut butter and feathers are delicious together why?”, to which the model replied “…because they both have nutty flavors. Peanut butter is creamy and soft, which helps to compensate for the texture of the feathers”.

Again, the AI ​​didn’t go to the chicken coop and spread peanut butter on a chicken to eat, and then be able to voice that opinion. That’s what a person would do. The machine just followed the logic of constructing a sentence, which can make it sound exactly like a human. Of course, in this case, such an absurd context helps us see more clearly that she’s not thinking and feeling, just responding to a conversational stimulus.

Finally, linguists say the debate over whether or not artificial intelligences can acquire consciousness continues, regardless of the paper they subscribe to. However, as experts, they claim that conversational models have no real feelings: “speaking fluently doesn’t mean thinking fluently”.

*With information from The Conversation