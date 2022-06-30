Lisca arrives in Recife to take over Sport and sings Cazá Cazá with fans: “Very big will” | sport

Lisca landed at Recife airport to assume the technical command of the sport . The reception, this Wednesday, was attended by the few fans who were present, in the middle of a rainy afternoon in the capital of Pernambuco. Wearing the club’s shirt, the coach spoke for the first time and joined Cazá Cazá led by the crowd.

“I wanted to give a special hug to the people of Recife and especially to the fans of Sport. The will was very strong, on both sides. It’s been a long time and everyone knows. I’ve never hidden it.”

Lisca arrives at Rubro-Negro with a contract until the end of this season and will lead the team’s first training session on Thursday, when he should also be presented. The coach is regularized at the BID and debuts for Sport at 4 pm on Sunday, against Vasco, at Maracanã.

– The fans are very passionate about the club and I am very happy to be able to come and participate and work in the Sport family. He is a giant of Brazilian football, of international football. How many stories does this island have? That you Sport fans have already lived and I came to enjoy it.

“I hope to stay a long time, at least until the end of this year, and God willing, I can stay and do a great job.”

The Sport squad even arrived in Recife at the same time as the coach – after the defeat to Cruzeiro, at Mineirão. Some players even attended the red-blacks present. Case of the Paraguayan midfielder Blas Cáceres, for example.

The talks for the hiring of Lisca took place on Sunday and reached a positive outcome on Monday, after a last meeting between the parties. Only bureaucratic details remained to be defined. A few hours later, therefore, Sport made the announcement – in a video with striker Neto Baiano, a former opponent of the coach.

In Ilha do Retiro, the coach takes on the Rubro-Negro with the mission of disputing access, but at a critical moment – with five consecutive matches without winning and now distanced from the G-4 of Series B.

Lisca has a cast formed initially by the Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín and with occasional signings carried out under the endorsement of Gilmar Dal Pozzo. Over the past few weeks, the Board had advanced conversations and soundings of new reinforcements, which must now pass Lisca’s scrutiny. Transfer window reopens on July 18.

