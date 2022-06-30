Lisca says he is privileged to be presented in Sport: “It was not easy to get here” | sport

The reunion of Lisca and Sport began. This Thursday, for the first time after years as an opponent, the coach entered Ilha do Retiro to defend Leão on the “same side of the fence”. Presented in the stadium’s press room, the coach thanked him for the invitation and said he was privileged to assume the role of Rubro-Negro.

– I wanted to thank you for the invitation, for the insistence on wanting to count on my work. It was a wish of mine for a long time. I didn’t even consider it an invitation, it’s a summons. I follow Sport, I know everything and I am even more motivated to participate in this reconstruction. We know that in the field this is fundamental. The result, the performance.

“It wasn’t easy to get here. It’s been 30 years of struggle and I feel privileged today to be the coach of Sport.”

Lisca is presented as the new coach of Sport

The presentation took place on Ilha do Retiro, during the morning of this Thursday, and the coach leads the first training session during the afternoon, at the club’s CT. Thus, the preparation for the confrontation against Vasco begins, which takes place on Sunday, at Maracanã. Lisca arrives with a lean coaching staff: just a physical trainer and an assistant coach.

Ahead of the conversations for the hiring of the coach, the vice president of football Augusto Carreras praised the arrival of Lisca.

– He was a coach that we wanted for some time. Thanks to the good understanding and recovery of Sport’s credibility in the national market, and above all Lisca’s will, made this marriage work.

In at least 40 minutes of conversation, the coach recalled his last visits to Recife – still in charge of the Nautical -, said he was more mature and preached for unity on Ilha do Retiro.

– Thyere was very happy in the interview saying that it is the moment of tranquility, dissatisfaction, but being closed. Don’t bring distrust. Swap the I for the we. The collective objective has to be much greater than the individual – said the coach, in reference to the defender’s words after the defeat to Cruzeiro.

The defense by union – present in the coach’s conversation – also extended to the fans themselves, in a request for support from the red-blacks. Mainly in view of the pressure on the team, which is in fifth position in Serie B, with four points behind Grêmio