Lnin says Cruzeiro will have Adidas jersey number 3 and projects launch month

photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro In 2021, Cruzeiro’s third kit was produced in green

As it did in previous years, Cruzeiro will have a third kit in the 2022 season. The piece will be released in August, on a date to be confirmed by the club. In an interview with Superesportes, business director Lnin Franco confirmed the news.

By joining the board Supersports Interview, this Thursday (30), Lenin revealed that the club already has the third uniform model defined since last year. According to the director, the shirt was still developed by the association, before the club became SAF.

“There will be shirt 3, but I can’t give other spoilers. We really want (the launch) for August, we are trying to adjust the calendar”, she declared.

“Why August? In August there’s Father’s Day and, for those who don’t know, commercially, Father’s Day is football’s Christmas, the date that sells the most. It’s important if we have a launch for this season,” he explained.