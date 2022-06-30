MacBook Pro with M2 suffers from choking due to heating, says user – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Apple chips have been very successful since their debut, but that’s not to say they have no limits. A recent test showed that the 13 inch MacBook Pro M2when subjected to an 8K rendering, it reaches a very high temperature, and the only way to cool it is to limit its power.

MacBook Pro with M2 maintains the look of the previous model (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

The information is from Vadim Yuryev, from the YouTube channel Max Tech. On Twitter, he said that the notebook chip reached 108°C when exporting an 8K video in Canon’s RAW format. “This is more than anything we’ve seen on a MacBook, even when the processors were from Intel.”

The fans reached 7,200 revolutions per minute the entire time. This means that the cooling was not enough to prevent the chip from reaching the extreme heat.

The output of the system is to limit performance. The speed of the performance cores drops from 3200 MHz to 1894 MHz. Efficiency nodes, from 2228 MHz to 1444 MHz. The GPU goes from 1,292 MHz to 289 MHz. Thus, the energy usage goes from 29.46 W to 7.31 W.

Yuryev says the reductions came in waves. The temperature dropped to 84°C almost instantly, which allowed the computer to increase clock speeds again.

M1 Pro performs better than M2

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 struggles with the task, the 14-inch model with M1 Pro, released in 2021, does much better.

The time it takes for the two to complete the task is, respectively, 19 minutes and 40 seconds and 11 minutes and 21 seconds.

In tests, Yuryev observed that the model with M1 Pro does not suffer throttling, as the performance reductions are called. “GPU and CPU run at full power all the time,” reports the youtuber. He attributes this to the efficiency of the cooling system.

This helps, of course, but it’s not the only explanation for the performance difference. While the M2 has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, the M1 Pro has a 10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU.

Yuryev admits that this is the most demanding test he has encountered, as it places a heavy workload on both the CPU and GPU. The intention is really to reach the limit.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches (Image: Playback / Apple)

It is not the first time that the youtuber discovers that the new model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, with M2, has lower performance than its predecessor, with M1.

In tests, the SSD’s read speed dropped by half, while the write speed was reduced by 33%.

As observes the iMore, this may not be a problem in practice. In fact, the big issue is that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 doesn’t have much of a reason to exist.

Those who want portability will probably opt for the MacBook Air, which is more compact. Those looking for performance have the option of the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max, which have much more power.

With information: iMore.