‘Madame Web’ will start filming in July, says Dakota Johnson

Derived from “Spider-Man”, “Madame Web” also features Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim in the cast.

Thamyris Couto / @thamy_couto Published on 6/29/2022 at 4:24 pm – Updated at 4:57 pm

In an interview with vanity fair, Dakota Johnson (Trilogy “50 Shades of Gray”) said that filming of “Madame Web”, a film in the Marvel universe derived from “Spider-Man”, will begin in July. However, the location where the studio’s production will be set has not yet been revealed.

During the conversation, Dakotaalso revealed that she is fully dedicated to the preparations for the film, and is working hard to be able to do as many action scenes as she can. “I feel like I can do some Tom Cruise-like things”joked the star.

“Madame Teia” is part of the studio’s plan to release films starring the villains of Spider manas has already been done with Venom, with 2018’s “Venom” and “Venom: A Time for Carnage”, released in late 2021; and recently “Morbius”, starring Jared Leto (“Suicide Squad”), which hit theaters in March.

Created by Denny O’Neil and with art of John Romita Jr.the character Madame Web was introduced in 1980 in the comics as the alter ego of Cassandra Webban older woman with mutant scrying powers, suffering from a neuromuscular disease that forces her to use life support equipment similar to a spider’s web, hence the link with the hero.

Later, the character’s alter-ego was also used by Julia Carpenteranother comic book character to whom Cassandra passed away his powers just before he died. It is not yet known which incarnation of the character will be brought to theaters.

Despite not physically fighting the villains, due to her condition, she has already helped the Spider man in some missions and has already made an appearance in the animated series of the hero. Because of this, fans expect the character to be part of the Spider-Verse, which was expanded in “No Return Home”, as well as the feature “Spider-Woman”, which is also in the development stage and should hit the big screen very soon. very soon.

Production will be directed by SJ Clarkson (“Jessica Jones”), based on a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (both from “Morbius”). Palak Patel is who is supervising the project.

Beside Johnson, Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Beyond”), Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City”), Tahar Rahim (“Don Juan”) and Emma Roberts(“Pampered Girl”) round out the main cast.

“Madame Web” hits theaters on July 6, 2023.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!