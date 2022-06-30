“Made the decision”; Abel Ferreira’s first striker receives an astronomical offer from European football and communicates Leila about her future

Palmeiras remains unbeatable in the Copa Libertadores da América. Last Wednesday night (29), even away from home, Verdão, with goals from Rony, who was the net twice, and Murilo, beat Cerro Porteño, in Paraguay, by 3 to 0, and sent his qualification for the quarterfinals of the national tournament. The victory against the Paraguayan team was not the only good news for the Palmeiras. That’s because one of the main athletes of Abel Ferreira’s team turned down an astronomical offer from European football.

It is the striker Dudu. The shirt number 7 of Verdão, who has a contract with the São Paulo team until the end of 2023, was one of the requests of coach Jorge Jesus to the Fenerbahçe board. The Turks even talked to the athlete’s representatives, but different from what it was in 2020 when the darling of the alviverde fans asked to leave, this time “Baixola” denied the invitation and said he was happy with the current two-time Libertadores champion according to the Turkish portal. Photoma

“The star football player, one of Jorge Jesus’ transfer targets, made his decision. Fenerbahçe, while looking for an effective striker in goal, started contacts for the football player Jesus wanted. Turkish team would offer an astronomical salary to Dudu who refused to transfer to Fenerbahçe. It was stated that the reason was that he is very happy at Palmeiras”wrote the portal.

Dudu’s will at this moment is to end his career in the greatest champion in Brazil. With more than 350 games for Verdão, Dudu and Leila have already started talking about a possible contract extension. The number 7 told TV Palmeiras on the day he received a tribute for the number of games completed by Verdão that he would like to stay longer at the club. The representative in turn pondered that she wants to have the striker for longer in the Biggest Champion of Brazil.