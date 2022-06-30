Maisa cries after meeting Selena Gomez: ‘I thought I was going to pee’

The actress and presenter Maisa Silva fulfilled the dream of meeting the American singer Selena Gomez at an event promoted by the artist last Wednesday, 29, in the United States. “I’m really nervous, but basically I’m at a launch event for a new line of Selena Gomez lipsticks. She’s back here, I’ve met her, talked to us, that’s all,” said the former presenter of SBT in Instagram stories. Emotional, she added: “I can’t elaborate much, there’s not much to say”. This meeting took Maisa’s followers by surprise and she explained why she preferred to keep it a secret: “I wanted everything to work out and it worked until the end. I used the ‘quiet wins’ philosophy and quiet I won. Now, I tell you, I’m enjoying a wonderful time in my life.”

The artist did not hide her fan side and posted several photos and videos along with the American singer. “She sat there chatting with us, thanking us for coming, talking about the purpose of the brand, etc. I will never get tired of praising this woman. Selena, I love you forever.” After she left the event, she posted stories crying and stated, “My name is Mamá now because Selena Gomez looked at me and said, “Hi, Mamá”. Just remembering it makes me nervous. I held back a lot of emotion today, I thought I was going to pee out of nervousness at the time, but it all worked out, I’m just sharing how I really felt because we are intimate, don’t tell the gringos, for them to call me for the next events “.

https://jpimg.com.br/uploads/2022/06/6643c30019ff143e9079faf04845a0b2_video_dashinit.mp4

