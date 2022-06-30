Maisa meets Selena Gomez: “Dream come true”



Photo: Instagram / Maisa / Modern Popcorn

Maisa Silva revealed that she met Selena Gomez and that it was like a “dream come true”. Passing through the United States, the Brazilian artist participated in an event for a cosmetics brand that has Selena as its poster girl. At the time, she was amazed that the American had used her nickname to greet her: “Oi, Mamá”.

The star of “Back at 15” gave details of the meeting on her Instagram Stories.

“Yes, I’m at a Rare Beauty event. It’s a lipstick and lipliners launch. She’s back here, but I’ve already met her. She talked to us, that’s all,” he said.

The actress showed that Selena chatted with some influencers and paid special attention to her. “Selena Gomez looked at me and said: ‘Hi, Mamá’. Just thinking about it, I get nervous. Guys, I held back the emotion a lot. There was a time I thought I was going to piss myself nervous. , makes you want to pee, or cry or laugh”.

“It feels like I’m dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming… I will never, never, never forget today, I’m so grateful and I wanted to tell you that Selena Gomez is all that and more,” she added, excited.

Although it was the first meeting between the two, Selena already knew who Maisa was because she even sent a message to her during the Brazilian’s 18th birthday online event. She remembered, even though it was two years ago.



