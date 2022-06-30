Manufacturers may be sharing the same hardware and design on some phones

An example of this is the rectangular notch, which after being adopted by Apple on the iPhone X in 2017, was also incorporated by other rival brands. According to rumors, HTC, Motorola and Nokia have partnered to use almost identical specifications in their devices, but introducing slight changes in construction and design.

It is common for smartphones released by different manufacturers to be visually similar or have similar specifications, as each company usually follows the market trend and, consequently, implements what is most popular in the mobile market in their devices.

ODM sharing (Original Design Manufacturer) is not exactly a novelty, after all, there are numerous models on the market known as “White Label” (“white label”, in Portuguese) which consists of generic devices that can be acquired by companies that launch it under their proprietary brand.

In the case of the three companies mentioned above, some cell phones apparently should arrive with an equivalent technical sheet, keeping the chipset, amount of RAM memory, internal storage and camera sensors, but small changes in some components and visual elements so as not to be 100% identical to the competitor.

This rumor arose when comparing leaks of a possible new cell phone from HTC with the Nokia X21, an intermediary that recently emerged with a 6.7-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and triple set of rear cameras, the primary being 64 MP, the secondary should have 13 MP and the third should be dedicated to depth detection, all with ZEISS lenses and PureView technology.