Marvel star’s fiancee reveals pregnancy by parading her belly on the red carpet – Monet

Actress Zawe Ashton on the red carpet at the launch event of Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Tom Hiddleton is going to be a daddy. Engaged with the interpreter of the villain Loki in Marvel productions, actress Zawe Ashton revealed her pregnancy to the world by exposing her belly for the first time in public. The 37-year-old English celebrity was photographed while walking the red carpet at the launch event for ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ (2022), a period production starring her and Freida Pinto and directed by filmmaker Emma Holly Jones.

Page Six reports that it has contacted representatives for Ashton and Hiddleston, but the two have yet to publicly comment on the pregnancy so far.

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston on the red carpet at the 2021 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

The celebrity couple is extremely discreet. The two have been together since 2019 and confirmed their engagement in early June after months of speculation. “I’m very happy,” said the actor in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, confirming that he was engaged to the actress. He was asked about the topic after his partner was photographed with a diamond ring in one hand.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as Thor and Loki in a scene from Thor: The Dark World (2013) (Photo: Playback)

Zawe was born in London and has a long career on the British stage. She still has on her resume the series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Wanderlust’ and opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘All Art is Dangerous’ (2019). In 2023, the actress will make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in an undisclosed role, in ‘The Marvels’, a sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ (2019), starring Brie Larson.

Zawe Ashton and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in a scene from Mr. Malcolm’s List (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Tom Hiddleston gave life to the villain Loki in the three solo films of the hero Thor and was also present in ‘Avengers’ (2012), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019). He recently got his own series on ‘Loki’.

Tom Hiddlestoni and Zawe Ashton (Photo: Instagram)

Unlike his low-key romance with Zawe, Hiddleston had a brief and rather eventful relationship with singer Taylor Swift throughout 2016. He was even photographed in the company of the singer and her friends while wearing a t-shirt with a declaration of love: “ I love TS”.