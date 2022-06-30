Meet the 5 professions of the future that pay good salaries

Are you looking for a promising career that can offer salaries above R$10,000? Know that some areas are already considered professions of the future, although they are already on the rise. At least that’s what a survey developed by educational startup Tera and technology company Mind Miners points out. The data was also based on analysis by the World Economic Forum.

See too: Find out how to look smart and do well at work

What are the professions of the future with great salaries

It is worth noting that all the professions of the future listed below are considered excellent areas to work in today. This means that they tend to become even more relevant as technology progresses. After all, they are all geared towards modernity and focus on the technological presence in life in society.

1 – Product Management (or creation and administration of products and services);

2 – Data analyst and scientists;

3 – UX design (graphic designer specialized in user experience);

4 – Software development;

5 – Digital Marketing.

To reach these five professional areas, the survey interviewed about 2,200 professionals. Most of them operate in the South and Southeast, especially in the state of São Paulo. Common salaries between BRL 3,000 and BRL 6,000 are observed for Digital Marketing and UX design specialists. However, other careers can easily pay more than R$10,000 per month.

What to do to start a new career

If you want to enter any of the professions of the future, know that the path does not prove to be so complex. Contrary to what one might imagine, the market is looking for professionals who have practical capacity in the area, and training is a differential, but not a determining factor.

Investing in good courses and applying knowledge to build a portfolio seems to be the path most indicated by experts. By understanding the area, a degree will help you reach higher levels in your career.