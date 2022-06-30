Meet the new Israeli technology that allows you to see through walls

One new technology Israeli military has been discussed a lot in recent days, as it allows its operator to see through walls. For that, the Xaver 1000produced by imaging solutions company Camero-Tech, detects objects and people using an algorithm made with artificial intelligence. The machine was presented at the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris, France, and surprised experts in the field.

Read more: Discover the technologies that promise to revolutionize the way of driving

This feature is part of a series of products from the “See Through Walls” project, which, according to the company, is capable of providing real-time data about objects and people hidden behind walls. Thus, in the coming years, this can be an indispensable item for military forces, police, intelligence units, etc.

How does technology work?

Basically, the device is capable of displaying the objects live and in high resolution through the wall. It is even possible to detect the position that a person is in, whether standing, lying or sitting, even if they remain motionless for a long time. It is also possible to detect specific parts of the body, such as hands, to analyze behavior and gestures. All this in a very simple way, without demanding much from the operator.

This is because operations are carried out through a very practical interface, on a 10.1-inch touchscreen incorporated into the Xaver 1000. Therefore, in risk situations, in which it is necessary to detect the presence of living individuals in a room, the number number of people and its distance from operators, the device plays a key role. By delivering the overall layout of a space, it can greatly reduce the risks of some missions.

This can all be done through most building materials such as cement, wood and some metals, allowing for full obvious operational advantage and the ability to enter a “known” environment.