Mega Sale AliExpress: 80% Off on the Joga no Carrin campaign

One of the most popular marketplaces in the world is running a mega promotion with up to 80% off. The campaign Play in Carrinof AliExpresshas electronics, smart home items, smartphones and more!

Here at TecMundo we always reinforce that the AliExpress is reliable and for those who don’t feel safe about buying on the site, just analyze the product well, see the seller’s information and the evaluations made by other buyers.

And if you want to enjoy the action Play in Carrin, just access this page and enjoy! But be sure to check out, below, the offers we’ve separated for you, as well as AliExpress Coupon options to help even more with the discount.

Check out!

Lenovo SATA III SSD

60% Off Lenovo SSD features fast boot and efficient transmission. Its classic design measures 2.5 inches and is compatible with any conventional notebooks and desktops on the market. BRL 264.39

One of the most popular brands in the home computer world, Lenovo also has a good range ofand SSDs. In this unmissable offer, you can purchase a 128 GB drive up to 2 TB and make your machine much faster.

SSDs are hard driveless storage drives, making speeds much faster and up to 3 times faster than regular HDDs. The product is excellent for both casual users and corporate or professional use.

Smartphone Realme C35, 64 GB

64% Off Ultra-thin model, with 50MP triple camera, digital unlock, 128GB, 6.6″ screen and an excellent 5000 mAh battery. BRL 2,373.39

O Realme C35 is an entry-level cell phone that stands out for its 5000 mAh battery, with 18W fast charging support. Internally, the model is equipped with a Unisoc T616 octa-core processor, available with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The 6.6-inch screen operates in Full HD resolution, while the main camera is 50 MP and the front camera is 8 MP. The smartphone, launched in February, has Android 11 and a Realme UI 2.0 interface.

Streaming player Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

29% Off With smart operating system, Xiaomi Streaming Player offers high resolution 4K picture experience and 2GB RAM. BRL 421.04

O Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is a small USB module similar to a flash drive, and it comes with a remote control. Just plug into the HDMI port and plug in and start installing apps.

On the device, you can enjoy native services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, as well as the possibility to download other apps from the store. The device is also integrated with Google Assistant for voice commands.

Baseus W04 Bluetooth Headset

41% Off Wireless headset with Bluetooth 5.0, long battery life and option to pause music with a touch of the headset. BRL 235.39

O Baseus W04 is a True Wireless headphone that uses 13mm drivers in diaphragm format to give the user a better sound experience. The model uses connection Bluetooth 5.0 and intelligent reconnection system.

At just 3.5 grams, the headphones can handle up to 5 hours of continuous playback at 70% volume. The construction is made of ABS plastic, and the gadget is of format earbudsnot entering the ear canal completely and providing more comfort.

Keelead K80 4K action camera

51% Off The model offers 4K/60fps videos, with a 20MP camera and 2 touch screens. To guarantee hours of videos and photos, the camera has a battery of 1350mah. BRL 1,156.20

If you like to record every moment of your extreme adventures, the action camera Keelad K80 could be a good option. The model has a 20 MP sensor that shoots 4K and 60 frames with 170º angle, plus up to 4X zoom mode and the classic image stabilization function.

The camera body is waterproof and has two touchscreens, one on the front and one on the back, as well as a universal fit to insert the device on a tripod or any type of support.

Smartphone Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

21% Off The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is an Android smartphone that is great for photos as it has a triple rear camera and a 20MP front camera. The model has a 6.55″ screen with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. BRL 2,087.31

More advanced option for those looking for a new cell phone, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G It’s a great model to invest in.

The device has a screen AMOLED 6.5 inches, operating in Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. In the settings, the device has a Snapdragon 778G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Speaking of cameras, the Xiaomi 11 has a 64 MP main sensor, added to an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 5 MP macro, while the front has 20 MP. The battery is 4250 mAh with maximum charging of up to 33W.

Parblo A640 V2 pen tablet pen

29% Off The Parblo A640 V2 model comes with 4 functional keys for better development according to your digital arts needs. It has the battery-free pen, which ends up saving and avoiding worries. BRL 206.95

If you are an artist or work in design, a graphics tablet is essential in everyday life, and the Parblo A640 V2 it is a more affordable option.

The product is compatible with most editing software such as Photoshop, After Effects, Lightroom and Maya.

It is also possible to use it on Android devices, with an OTG connector, or on Windows and iOS. the table has 8192 pressure levels and four functional keys for zoom and settings, in addition to including its own 2-button pen.

AliExpress coupon

To close, how about a AliExpress coupon? Below are some options available only for the products of the Joga no Carrin campaign: