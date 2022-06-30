More than friends! Maisa Silva meets Selena Gomez during an event

This Wednesday (29), Maisa Silva fulfilled one of his biggest dreams: to know the Selena Gomez in person. The actress recently traveled to Los Angeles, United States. However, she did not say what would be the special reason for the trip. Soon after, the presenter showed scenes of her meeting with the singer during an event for her makeup line.

Through social networks, Maisa explained how the meeting took place. “Yes, I’m at a Rare Beauty event. It is a launch of lipsticks and lipliners. She’s back here, but I’ve already met her. She talked to us, that was all“said.

the brand of Selena Gomez held a chat with some influencers. That’s why Maisa participated in the moment, and was able to photograph alongside the singer. Furthermore, they posed together for some pictures and had fun meeting each other for the first time.

Then Maisa published a speech made by selena gomez during the event. In the video, she thanked the guests for attending such a special moment for her. “It means the world to me to be here with all of you celebrating something I put all my heart and soul into.”commented.

Remember moments of interactions between Maisa Silva and Selena Gomez

It is worth remembering, however, that this is not the first time that the duo interacts. In 2020, when Maisa turned 18, the singer sent a video congratulating her. At the time, she also praised the attitude of the actress, who performed a benefit live.

“It’s so nice to see you using your show and your birthday to raise funds at this difficult time. I think it’s amazing that you’re doing this“, he said in the recording.

Then they got back in touch in 2021, when Selena Gomez commented on a video of the presenter on TikTok. In the recording, Maisa danced “Dance with me”single in Spanish by the singer in partnership with Rauw Alejandro.

