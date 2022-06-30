Moto G52: Motorola’s best cost-benefit in an intermediate cell phone? | Analysis / Review

The Moto G52 is Motorola’s newest bet in the segment that fights for the best value for money. It has a design inspired by the G82 and even has several features in common, but with weaker hardware to guarantee a lower price. Is it worth it?

The G52 is a cell phone made of plastic with a current design with thin edges. It can be found in white, black and blue colors in the national market. It’s a big, slippery device because of the smooth finish, but it comes with a case in the box to help protect it.

The large screen features a 90 Hz OLED panel with strong brightness. It’s a big plus considering that until recently Motorola continued to insist on a low-brightness LCD screen. Stereo sound is also a great addition to having a good multimedia experience.