Motorola targets top phones and competition with Samsung

Motorola is well known for the Moto G, mid-range phones that are usually good and not too expensive. Despite this success, however, the brand decided to target the high-end smartphone market, to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy S and Apple’s iPhone.

This is what highlighted Brazilian Sérgio Buniacglobal president of Motorola (mobile division acquired by Lenovo in 2014), in interview to tiltduring an event held at the company’s headquarters in Chicago (USA), last week.

There is still no official date for the new top-of-the-line models to arrive, but the change in the company’s direction may raise the question: will this be the end of the Moto G?

If it depends on the new strategy, on the contrary. The family’s intermediary division will continue to be developed, said the executive.

“We are entering a more premium segment. What will happen is that we will do a greater investment in the franchise edgewhich should help bring more resources [financeiros] still for the Moto G line. So, these two lines speak to each other”, said Buniac.

To give you an idea, in 2020 the line reached the mark of 100 million units sold worldwide, and the Brazilian market was responsible for 40% of this volume.

one step further

The brand has launched premium cell phones in the past and remains with a great legacy in the mid-range cellphone segment.

The idea now is to go a step further, according to François Laflamme, global strategy manager at Motorola Mobility. “We want to elevate the brand with new products, and not just increase the price,” he said.

In the past, the company launched different cell phone options, such as the Droid, the Moto Z and the Edge line, which launched this year in the Brazilian market.

However, the company has always put one foot in the premium segment to maintain greater investments in the Moto G, with various versions and configurations.

Looking for top of the line

That started to change in 2020, when Motorola invested in the debut of the Moto Edge line, in the first year of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to Laflamme, Motorola had a 585% increase in activations in the premium segment with the Edge line, that is, new devices being used. In addition, double the revenue from these cell phones in the last fiscal year (between April 2021 and March 2022).

“We started with a small base, and it is an area that we are going to invest”, he said.

Why does this strategic shift matter?

In general, it is important for companies to have devices from different lines for the sake of revenue diversification. In the case of premium, the margins of cell phones are usually higher. And Motorola is more than aware of that.

Samsung, leader in the Brazilian market, has been working since 2010 with the premium Galaxy S line, in addition to the Galaxy A line that rivals the Moto G.

For Motorola, runner-up in the smartphone market with a share of around 30% of the national market, investing more in the premium segment also helps to strengthen the brand.

Not to mention that it is also a way to establish itself, given that the former third-placed company, LG, stopped selling devices in the Brazilian market in 2021.

Brazilian Sergio Buniac is the president of Motorola Mobility Image: Disclosure

“The premium segment has grown year after year in representation. With a value of around R$ 4 thousand or more, we are talking about about 10% of the national market”, according to Reinaldo Sakis, research manager at IDC Brasil market consultancy.

According to Sakis, the growth of this segment is closely linked to the technological consumption of Brazilians. “We have always had a lot of participation in different social platforms, and this is reflected in people’s investment in technology. So, of the 10% that use premium cell phones, there are not only rich people. There are C class consumers who buy these devices in installments”.

Although Motorola has not given details of its next line of devices to compete with the Galaxy S and iPhone — until then the most established high-end cell phones in Brazil — the company says it is focused on improving the design, in addition to the camera experiences. , performance and audio.

Eyeing the Moto G and Moto E

Although Motorola has signaled that it wants to invest more in the premium market, the company will not fail to have eyes for the Moto E (entry) lines, in addition to the Moto G.

According to Buniac, the Moto G will continue to be the cell phone whose motto is “people don’t have to pay more to have amazing experiences” and that the brand is committed to increasingly bringing new features to the devices.

“If people want to spend more, because they want better cameras and a screen without a border, for example, they have the right to do that. We will never abandon this consumer who is already with us,” he said.

