Movie with Julia Roberts and George Clooney gets trailer; check out

“Ticket to Heaven”, a romantic comedy that brings together Julia Roberts and George Clooney in the cast, won an official trailer this Wednesday. In the film, which hits theaters in the United States on October 21, the stars are protagonists and give life to divorced parents.

In the plot, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), daughter of the duo, takes a postgraduate trip to Bali and ends up getting engaged unexpectedly. With that, her parents, who are divorced, try to convince her that she shouldn’t get married on impulse.

The duo returns to the big screen after having starred in “Money Game” in 2016. In addition, the production also marks the return of Julia Roberts to romantic comedies, after being very successful years ago with “Pretty Woman” (1990) and ” A Place Called Notting Hill” (1999).

In fact, in an interview with The New York Times, the actress said that she no longer participates in productions of the genre due to a lack of quality in the script. Now, however, the artist seems to have taken an interest in the story.

George Clooney also had the same thought as his screenmate. “I haven’t done a romantic comedy since ‘One Fine Day’ in 1996. Julia and I ended up being mean to each other in the funniest way,” the star reiterated to Deadline.

So, in addition to bringing together Julia Roberts and George Clooney, “A Ticket to Heaven” brings the artists together in a new romantic comedy after a long time. Below, watch the trailer for the film, directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”).