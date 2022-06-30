Ms Marvel: Where We Left Off With Kamala In Episode 4

episode 4 of Ms Marvel was released last Wednesday (29), and brought Kamala on a trip to Pakistan.

Titled “Red Vision”, we see Kamala and her mother heading to Pakistan in the episode to find out more about the past and history of the mysterious bracelet.

In the episode, we get to know more about the Red Daggers and the whole construction of the Underground plan.

However, the main point of the episode, which in itself did not have an exceptional quality with several moments like Os Trapalhões, was its ending.

Many theories have already surfaced on the internet, including a possible time travel one. And it really happened.

We stopped at the train station, so mentioned in the previous episode and at the beginning of the construction of episode 4. Kamala lost and bewildered by the situation that she had just been through, shows a good hook for the next one.

We can see Kamala’s great-grandmother helping her own great-granddaughter, which could have a nice story in the next 40 minutes.

Watch the promo for the episode below:

The cast of Ms Marvel features Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel; Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan; Rish Shah as Kamran; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and others.

In addition, the series prepares a future in the Marvel Universe, with the union between Kamala and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in 2023’s The Marvels.

Finally, watch episode 4 of the Ms Marvel series now on Disney Plus.