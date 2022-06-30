Netflix’s July Premieres: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 and The Hidden Agent are the highlights – News Seen on the web

In addition to the aforementioned, the 3rd season of Tune in and the 1st season of Resident Evil: The Series also premiered.

During the month of July, there will be no shortage of options for that marathon in the Netflix catalog. With releases that promise to excite viewers, the streaming giant is sparing no effort to deliver even more quality titles to moviegoers spread across the country.

This Friday (1), the news is in charge of one of the biggest phenomena of recent times: Volume 2 of the 4th season of Stranger Things finally comes to streaming. After the dangerous threat of Vecna ​​and some head-spinning theories, the 80s horror series seems to be heading towards an outcome that may not be as happy as some wish.

In addition, considered one of the most expensive original productions in the history of Netflix, hidden agent will be released on the 22nd, promising plenty of action scenes and acclaimed Hollywood names such as Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and others.

Check out Netflix’s full list of July releases below:

NETFLIX SERIES IN JULY 2022





Stranger Things (Volume 2 of Season 4) – 01/07

Control Z (season 3) – 06/07

Boo, Bitch (Season 1) – 7/8

Tune in (Season 3) – 07/13

An Extraordinary Lawyer (Season 1) – 7/13

Resident Evil: The Series (Season 1) – 7/14

Manifest – 07/15

Virgin River (Season 4) – 7/20

Rebel (Season 2) – 7/27

Uncoupled (season 1) – 7/29

NETFLIX MOVIES IN JULY 2022





Hello, Goodbye and Everything Else – 06/07

The Beast of the Sea – 07/08

The Sun of Amalfi – 07/13

Persuasion – 07/15

Hidden Agent – 07/22

Continence to Love – 07/29

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

My Daughter’s Killer – 7/12

DB Cooper: Disappearance in the Air – 07/13

Street Food: USA – 07/26

CHILDREN AND ANIMES

The Uncle from Another World – 04/07

Great Pokémon Journeys Series (Part 3) – 7/8

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing Along – 07/18

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – 07/14

Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero – 7/29

