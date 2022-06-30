Nokia 105 line exceeds 200 million units sold

Nokia announced that the Nokia 105 line has surpassed the milestone of 200 million units sold worldwideconsidering from the first generation, launched in 2013, the second, from 2015, as well as the third, from 2017, and the fourth generation of devices, launched in 2019.

The basic of the basics brings some functions like mobile payment, voice transmission, big icons and other functions. It works with Unisoc chipset, a brand that has been standing out in the popular smartphone segment recently with its mid-range and entry-level processors with 4G connectivity support.