North Korean Hackers Could Be Responsible for Theft of $100 Million in Cryptocurrencies

A new investigation reveals that the Lazarus Group, the North Korean hacking group believed to have developed the WannaCry ransomware, may be behind the theft of $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies from Horizon Bridge, a blockchain service operated by US-based Harmony.

Reuters claims the theft took place on June 23, with preliminary assessments of the incident suggesting that the attack could have originated in North Korea. According to Chainalysis researchers, the The style of attack and the speed with which the hackers began to “launder” the stolen money is similar to what has been previously recorded in other attacks carried out by North Korean hackers.

Like Chainalysis, researchers from Elliptic and TRM Labs also make it known that there is a strong probability that the attackers are North Koreanswith the first of the organizations pointing to the Lazarus Group.

In all, North Korean hackers have already stolen $1 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, c.accounting for 60% of all crypto assets stolen in 2022indicate data from Chainalysis.

It is recalled that, to date, The biggest crypto theft ever recorded took place in March of this year. About $625 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen from Ronin, the blockchain that supports the popular cryptocurrency game Axie Infinity.