Nothing Phone will have two colors and a customized version of the Snapdragon 778+ – Tecnoblog

After much anticipation on the part of gadget fans, Nothing is getting ready to release all the information about its device on July 12th. Called Phone (1), the company confirmed that it will use the Snapdragon 778+, a customized version of the chip. With this, the cell phone should be among the intermediate options for consumers.

The Phone (1) (Image: Disclosure / Nothing)

It looks like Nothing’s “Return to Instinct” event isn’t going to be all that unheard of. That’s because a lot of information about the long-awaited smartphone ended up being leaked by various sources. So users already know a lot of what to expect from the reveal.

Right away, it has already been revealed that the chip used will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+. Confirmation made by Nothing’s own CEO, Carl Pei, for the website input. He stated that the choice was made based on cost, performance and energy consumption.

There are two differences between this custom version and the standard version of the chip: the “+” has wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Something normally seen in high-end devices that use Qualcomm chips.

However, the leaked specifications of Nothing Phone (1) so far present more of an intermediate device, contrary to what many people speculated on the internet. It is worth remembering that the operating system will be based on Android, but will have an interface called NothingOS.

8 GB of RAM;

6.55-inch screen;

Full HD+;

120Hz refresh rate;

4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging;

50MP and 16MP rear camera;

16MP front camera.

price and style

According to information published on the website GSMarenaNothing Phone (1) will have three versions with different prices:

8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage costing INR31,000 in India, around R$2,054.99;

8 GB of RAM with 256 GB costing INR32,000, around R$ 2,121.28;

12GB of RAM with 256GB costing INR36,000, close to R$2,386.44.

In addition, the cell phone’s default color will be white as disclosed by the company, but it is worth highlighting the black color disclosed by Roland Quandt and through the website WinFuture last Wednesday (29).

Nothing Phone’s black model (1) (Image: Playback / WinFuture)

Finally, it is important to note that the product draws the attention of consumers and enthusiasts as it is the company’s first item of its kind. Its founder, Carl Pei, was one of the co-founders of OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone company that has a legion of admirers.

With all this, it’s no wonder that expectations for the Nothing Phone (1) are high, but because it uses an intermediate chip, will people still keep the hype high?

With information: 9to5Google.