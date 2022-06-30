Number of migrants killed after being locked in truck in Texas rises to 53

The number of migrants killed after being exposed to high temperatures inside a crammed truck in San Antonio, Texas, in the United States, rose to 53 on Wednesday (29), according to official sources.

The Bexar County forensics office, which covers the city of San Francisco, confirmed the rise in the toll in the number of victims and that 40 of the dead are men.

According to the same source, 37 bodies have already had the identification process completed.





Bexar County authorities are working with the consulates of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to identify the remaining dead.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood told a news conference that “piles of bodies” were found in a truck early Monday morning.

Francisco Garduño, commissioner of Mexico’s National Institute of Migration, said today that the vehicle passed through US immigration checkpoints, which was recorded by security cameras in the city of Encinal, also in Texas, at 2:50 pm local time.





This would mean that the migrants stayed in the truck for several hours until dawn. In the trunk, according to Hood, they would have been exposed to a temperature of 38 degrees.

At the time the vehicle was stopped, there were 46 bodies inside. The other victims died after being hospitalized.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, two of them of Mexican nationality.

All the prisoners were domiciled in the same state in which the truck was registered, in Mexico.



