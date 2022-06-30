Of every 10 deaths from covid, 6 did not take the 3rd dose of the vaccine – 06/30/2022

This is the online version for this Thursday’s edition (30/6) of the Pra Beginr o Dia newsletter, its summary with the main news of the day. To receive this and other newsletters directly to your email, register here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

Of the 7,547 people who died of covid from March to June 20, 4,604 (61%) had not taken the third dose of the vaccine against the disease. 80% of the victims had comorbidities, and 82% were elderly. The data are from Info Tracker, a platform linked to USP and Unesp.

……………………..

THE NUMBER

1.1 million

It is the number of covid RT-PCR tests lost by the Ministry of Health last year – a loss of R$ 37.3 million, according to the CGU.

……………………..

Lucia Helena explains the attempt to stop future pandemics by hunting new and old viruses.

******************

SCANDAL IN THE BOX

Accused of sexual harassment, Pedro Guimarães claims to be a victim and resigned as president of Caixa Econômica Federal. The scandal says Madeleine Lakscoworsens Bolsonaro’s image among women. Ricardo Kotscho says that the complaints started in 2019. Leonardo Sakamoto remembers that Bolsonaro took Guimarães everywhere. AND Kennedy Alencar speaks of Bolsonarist repetition of aggression against women. The analysis of Isabela del Monde goes on the same line.

……………………..

In place of Guimarães, Daniella Marques Consentino, special secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Economy, takes the place. It will take work to put the house in order: six out of ten employees at Caixa complain of bullying at work, she says Chico Alves.

……………………..

THE NUMBER

BRL 56 thousand

This is the salary guaranteed to Pedro Guimarães for six months, under the quarantine law.

******************

SCANDAL(S) AT MEC

Rodrigo Pacheco said that next week he will analyze the request to open the CPI of MECfiled on Tuesday by Randolfe Rodrigues – perhaps joining with the CPI to investigate unfinished works in the PT governments, requested by Bolsonaro allies.

……………………..

Josias de Souza explains why the eventual CPI of the MEC increased despair in Bolsonaro’s reelection committee: because it is very easy to understand the case.

……………………..

The limits of the CPI and how it can affect Bolsonaro.

……………………..

There are already four requests for investigation against Bolsonaro in the case of MEC pastors sent by the STF to the PGR.

……………………..

Could Bolsonaro be informed about PF action? Understand the controversy of the MEC.

******************

VIOLENCE IN THE AMAZON

Federal Police agents took two suspects involved in the murder of indigenist Bruno Araújo and British journalist Dom Phillips to the crime scene, in Vale do Javari, in western Amazonas. It’s part of reenactment of the crimestarted Sunday.

******************

PEC OF “DESPERATION”

The vote in the Senate on the fuel PEC, which establishes a state of emergency to create the “trucker voucher”, expand Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás, is for today. Jose Paulo Kupfer calls the proposal a “PEC of despair” and says that it could be Bolsonaro’s shot in the foot.

……………………..

The PEC arrives late: the new gas voucher, worth R$ 120, does not cover the average price of the cylinder in nine states.

******************

YOUR POCKET

The IGP-M, used to readjust rental contracts, accelerated to 0.59% in June and reached 10.7% in 12 months.

******************

ELECTORAL RUN

Explosive mix in Salvador: Bolsonaro, Lula and Ciro on the same day in the city (Saturday, July 2, the date on which the expulsion of the Portuguese is celebrated).

……………………..

Bolsonaro announced a consolation prize for former Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina, for not calling her to be his deputy on his ticket: he will take her on the back during a motorcycle ride in Campo Grande (MS).

******************

FENCE

as possible overpricing in advertisements by the Bolsonaro government came into the sights of the Federal Police.

……………………..

By 4 votes 1, the São Paulo Court of Justice upheld Bolsonaro’s conviction for insulting Patrícia Campos Mello, a reporter for Sheet. The amount of compensation rose to R$ 35 thousand.

……………………..

THE PHRASE

We don’t have endemic corruption in Brazil, there are isolated cases that pop up. It is not important to discover the corrupt, but to prevent the figure of the corrupt from appearing.

Bolsonaro, in an event of the National Confederation of Industry. Members of the president’s pre-campaign are already talking about putting the issue of corruption in the background.

……………………..

Taking advantage of the debut of minions 2 in the cinema (read ahead): why bolsonaristas came to be called bolsominions?

……………………..

Juca Kfouri: Everything makes sense in the Bolsonaro government.

******************

IN THE NEWSLETTER OF MAURICIO STYCER

This week’s theme is the disguised propaganda of the Bolsonaro government on SBT programs, such as the one presented by Silvio Santos on Sunday and the one by Ratinho, on Monday. Federal programs, such as Auxílio Brasil and Casa Verde Amarela, had promotional actions in other channels. Do you want to receive the newsletter on Wednesdays? Sign up.

******************

ON TAB NEWSLETTER

Much more than interesting content in this week’s edition – from enthusiasts of the Brazilian monarchy to “bichos do trafficking”, through the story of a group of friends who go to vernissages looking for art and food and reports about people who spent their whole lives in “cracolândia”. Want the newsletter every Wednesday in your email? Just register.

******************

AROUND THE WORLD

The Bataclan concert hall in Paris after the 2015 attacks Image: Christophe Archambault/AFP Photo

The French justice sentenced Salah Abdeslam to life imprisonment for participating in the attacks that on 13 November 2015 caused 130 deaths in Paris.

……………………..

Sentence is out for the American singer R. Kelly: 30 years in prison, for sex trafficking and extortion.

******************

INVASION OF UKRAINE

The US announced during a NATO meeting that it will install a permanent military base in Poland.

……………………..

The leaders of NATO member countries formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Putin said that membership would be no problem for Russia.

……………………..

THE NUMBER

BRL 6.3 billion

It is the value of the new package of military aid to Ukraine announced by the British government.

……………………..

Most traveled Brazilian in the world became a volunteer in the war in Ukraine and now lives in France.

******************

BALL WORLD

Rony, from Palmeiras, celebrates his second goal in a game against Cerro Porteño Image: Norberto Duarte / AFP

For Libertadores, Palmeiras made it 3-0 at Cerro Porteño. Verdão pretended to be dead and killed his opponent, says Juca Kfouri. He turned on the Libertadores mode and solved it in half a game, according to Rodrigo Coutinho.

……………………..

Flamengo beat Tolima 1-0 in Libertadores. Andreas got a 10 out of Renato Mauricio Prado; Gabigol was left with 0.

……………………..

At the Sudamericana, Santos drew with Deportivo Táchira: 1-1.

……………………..

Ceará managed to turn against The Strongest, for the South American: 2 to 1.

……………………..

The results of the round.

******************

TELON

‘Minions 2’ Image: Disclosure

Minions 2: Origin of Gru hits theaters close to the July school holidays. debut too King carwinner of the Gramado Festival, with Matheus Nachtergaele in the cast.

******************

SOLIDARITY

The project Fearless, by Carol Barcellos, uses running to change the lives of women in Complexo da Maré.

……………………..

Diógenes Munhoz, a major in the São Paulo Fire Department, has already avoided 57 suicides and created a humanized approach to cases.

******************

LIVE WELL

She has rhinitis, asthma and dermatitis, “blame” on type 2 inflammation; understand.

******************

IN THE BODY OF CELEBRITIES

Ludmilla | Lena Berisha Image: Playback/Instagram

Ludmilla’s “fatal” look and Selena Gomez’s high slit: what’s in fashion?

******************

BREATH

Dogs remain at the top of the ranking of pets in Brazil, with birds in second and cats (gaining ground) in third.