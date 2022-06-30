Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S22 from R$ 4,229

The Galaxy S22 is undoubtedly one of the most popular top-of-the-line phones in the country. Samsung launched the device in the national market to face the Apple iPhone 13 and conquering for its suggested price of R$ 5,999, but it is already possible to find it for much more affordable values ​​in retail stores in Brazil. Now, the cell phone can be purchased at Magazine Luiza for only R$ 4,229 in cash payments. For now, only the green model is on sale. This is the lowest value recorded by our price history, so if you are interested in purchasing one of the most powerful smartphones of the brand, take advantage of the offer!





The promotional price is valid only for cash payments, including bank slip, credit card or Pix. If you prefer to pay in installments, the total amount will be R$ 4,699 in divisions of up to 10 interest-free installments or 12 interest-free installments on the Luiza Card. You can also pay your cell phone in up to 24 installments with interest.

The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch 2nd generation Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, ensuring more resistance against drops. The front camera is 10 MP. At the rear, its powerful set of three cameras delivers a 50 MP main sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and optical stabilization (OIS), as well as a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a sensor telephoto lens. 10 MP, 3x optical zoom and optical stabilization.

















The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, one of the most advanced platforms at the moment that integrates an Adreno 730 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and versions of up to 256 GB of internal storage. The modem supports 5G frequencies, so it is compatible with the new generation of the mobile network. The most compact of the trio is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25-watt fast charging. The device will come out of the box without a charger and running Android 12 with One UI 4.0.

technical specifications





6.1 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display

Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

10 MP (f/2.2) front camera with Dual Pixel AF

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF) 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS

3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 168 grams

Android 12 with One UI 4

