On a comeback, Ceará beats The Strongest in altitude and opens up an advantage in the South American Round of 16

Playing at the altitude of La Paz, Ceará won The Strongest by 2-1, this Wednesday, 29, and opened up an advantage in the round of 16 of the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana.

Alvinegro came out behind at the beginning of the game, but with goals from Erick and Zé Roberto, in the second stage, they managed to reverse the result and could even draw in the return game, at home, which guarantees a spot in the quarterfinals.

The return match will take place next Wednesday, 6th, at 19:15, at Arena Castelão. Before, Alvinegro has a commitment for the Brasileirão, when they receive Internacional on Saturday, 2nd, at 7 pm, also at Gigante da Boa Vista.

The game

For the match, coach Marquinhos Santos had to make some changes. Without João Ricardo and Bruno Pacheco, who did not travel because they tested positive for Covid-19, Vinícius Machado and Victor Luís started as starters. Geovane also gained a chance in midfield, with the absences of Lindoso and Richard, and in the attack, Lima, Erick and Vina formed the trio.

Playing at home, it was The Strongest that started to take control of the actions and had the first opportunity at 3 minutes, in a long shot by Ursino. The ball bounced before reaching Vinícius Machado, and the goalkeeper swiped for a corner.

But in the corner kick, a lift was made to the area, Sobral couldn’t cut, and after a hit, the ball was left for Ursino, free in the small area, to fill his foot and open the score for the home team.

After the goal conceded, Ceará started to leave a little more for the game, but had difficulty in infiltration. The most dangerous arrival was in a cross by Erick in which Victor Luís could not reach, in the 11th minute.

After that, Grandpa only started to scare again in the 30th minute, in a foul charged by Vina that the goalkeeper sent to a corner. In the next minute, Lima even hit the net, but the referee saw Messias offside before and canceled the goal.

At the end of the first half, The Strongest made a blitz and created three good chances to expand, but Vinícius Machado secured the minimum advantage for the Bolivians with two excellent defenses.

For the second half, Marquinhos Santos took out Michel Macedo and Vina – both had felt uncomfortable in the initial stage – and put in Nino Paraíba and Iury Castilho, and at 3 minutes, shirt 18 had his first shot from the edge of the area, but the ball came out weak and it was easy for Viscarra’s defense.

The game was stuck in midfield until halfway through the second half, with The Strnggest creating opportunities again and having chances to extend. Until at 30, Geovane launched Erick, who kicked in the corner and tied the match.

At the very end, when the game was heading for a draw, which was already excellent for Ceará, Nino Paraíba took advantage of the opposing defense’s error and played for Zé Roberto to shoot and turn the game over to Vovô, who won the game and kept 100% of use in the Copa Sudamericana.

