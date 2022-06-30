Oral-B announces new smart brush with AI, 3D mouth mapping and pressure sensors

Held this Wednesday (29) in the city of São Paulo, the 39th International Congress on Oral Health (CIOSP) was marked by an important launch made by Oral-B in its line of electric toothbrushes, devices that align technology, intelligence artificial (AI) and premium design to provide better brushing quality. Recently announced by the company, the Oral-B iO shares some characteristics of other models of the same category of the company, adopting a round brush tip that offers micro-vibrations and has an integrated pressure sensor, which alerts the user if the applied force on teeth and gums are above recommended.

















Tech

04 Jan

















economy and market

26 Jan



In addition to the modern look and advanced sensors, the brush also features the AI ​​Brushing Recognition system (“AI brushing recognition”, in Portuguese), a feature capable of mapping the oral space guiding users to 100% completion of the brushing area. , with this no tooth is left without being brushed preventing the appearance of cavities. “In clinical trials, Oral-B iO provided deep cleaning of teeth and gums, allowing users to maintain oral health easily and effectively, removing 100% more plaque compared to a manual toothbrush, and healthier gums.” company.

Oral-B did not disclose many details about the brush’s technical sheet, stating only that the device is charged using a magnetic base. For now, pricing and availability information remains unknown, but the company is expected to announce the device on its website soon. All Oral-B activations and news will be available at the 39th São Paulo International Dental Congress (CIOSP), which will take place in the Anhembi District, in São Paulo, between 06/29 to 07/02, 2022 *Cover image: representation, of electric toothbrush